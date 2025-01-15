Man plummets six metres in Spain’s Palma while trying to save his beer from falling

A 24-year-old has fallen six metres in Palma while trying to save their beer.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Calle Terrer, Jonquet.

In a drunken state, the man fell from the wall he was sitting on onto the roof of the Maritimo Restaurant.

Policia Local, Policia Nacional, firefighters and ambulances were quickly on the scene.

Paramedics treated the man, who was conscious and vomiting, before getting him to safety with a crane.

He was then transferred to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases with a head injury.

According to Cronica Balear, the young man lost his balance while trying to stop his beer falling off the wall.