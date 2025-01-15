15 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Jan, 2025 @ 14:24
·
1 min read

Man plummets six metres in Spain’s Palma while trying to save his beer from falling

by

A 24-year-old has fallen six metres in Palma while trying to save their beer. 

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Calle Terrer, Jonquet.

In a drunken state, the man fell from the wall he was sitting on onto the roof of the Maritimo Restaurant. 

Policia Local, Policia Nacional, firefighters and ambulances were quickly on the scene. 

Paramedics treated the man, who was conscious and vomiting, before getting him to safety with a crane. 

He was then transferred to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases with a head injury. 

According to Cronica Balear, the young man lost his balance while trying to stop his beer falling off the wall.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Norwegian teenagers ‘too drunk to give police coherent statement’ after ‘sexual assaulting’ mother and daughter in Malaga nightclub

Next Story

Domestic violence has skyrocketed in Mallorca, growing 25% in the last year

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Domestic violence has skyrocketed in Mallorca, growing 25% in the last year

GENDER based violence in Mallorca has grown 25% in 2024,

Hapless ‘Whatsapp group’ narco gang busted in the Strait of Gibraltar: Chat messages reveal group’s inner workings

A STRAIT of Gibraltar narco gang met their downfall thanks