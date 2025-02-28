28 Feb, 2025
28 Feb, 2025 @ 12:56
Property prices rise much faster in the Balearics than in any other region of Spain

FLATS IN PALMA, MALLORCA

THE cost of buying a property in the Balearic Islands rose by 15.2% last year- the biggest rise anywhere in Spain.

Figures from the College of Notaries means that the average price of a flat stood at €3,435 per m2 as of December 2024.

Widening out the calculation means that an average-sized flat of 101 m2 would cost €346,935- up by €46,561 on 2023 levels.

The disparity is such that the increase alone could buy a property in some of Spain’s regions.

The price hikes cover all real estate in the Balearics with the notaries saying that a single-family home would come in at €867,768 last year, meaning a staggering average increase of €124,982 on 2023.

There was a false dawn two years with a 0.4% reduction in house prices, but with falling interest rates and a greater availability of mortgages, there has been a dramatic rebound to levels not seen since the property boom two decades ago.

Of concern as well is the ever-widening gap between real estate prices in the Balearic Islands and the rest of Spain.

The average national rise was 6.9% in 2024, which was more than double that of the Balearics at 15.2%.

The trend is likely to continue this year, according to analysts.

Alex Trelinski

