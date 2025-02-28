Chances of SNOW in Spain this weekend as temperatures plummet across the country

THE first weekend of March will have a wintry feel about it with parts of Spain set to suffer a mixture of snow and rain.

Saturday will see widespread rain throughout Spain and will be abundant in the Mediterranean area, especially on the coasts of Almeria and Murcia.

The Balearic islands of Ibiza and Formentera are also expected to be hit.

SNOW IN TERUEL, ARAGON

It will become colder with falling temperatures and the snow level dropping to only around 700 or 800 metres in the north and between 800 to 1000 meters in central regions.

Snow could fall in populated areas and might affect roads, with state forecaster Aemet warning that travellers should find out about the state of highways before embarking on a trip.

Even the Canary Islands has a forecast for unstable weather and showers.

The variable weather continues into Sunday, with temperatures continuing their downward spiral.

Frost is forecast for parts of northern and central Spain, with daytime values not even reaching 8C during the middle of the day.

Rain will be especially intense in the southern part of Valencia province and the north of Alicante province.

Snow is expected in the metropolitan area of Madrid in the early hours of Sunday with Aemet predicting a 40% chance at around 3am.