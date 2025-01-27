27 Jan, 2025
27 Jan, 2025 @ 13:30
Spain registers ‘extremely hot’ and ‘wet’ weather in 2024

A lady walking under the rain surrounded by rubble, furniture and cars dragged by the current. A recent DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) event has caused severe flooding in several areas of Valencia, Spain. Torrential rains overwhelmed local drainage systems, flooding streets, homes, and businesses, and disrupting transportation. The affected localities have seen extensive property damage, forcing evacuations and requiring emergency response. These extreme weather patterns, linked to the DANA phenomenon, highlight the region's vulnerability to intense rain episodes and underscore the need for improved infrastructure to handle future events. - Axel Miranda / SOPA Images//SOPAIMAGES_ajmm-46/Credit:SOPA Images/SIPA/2411051401

LAST year was the hottest ever recorded globally, with Spain registering an ‘extremely hot’ year for the third time running. 

In 2024, the country’s average temperature was 15C, some 1.1C over normal levels. 

Record highs were registered in January, August and November last year, leading to Spain’s warmest ever winter.

But it still wasn’t the country’s hottest year, which was registered in 2022, the first time a 15C average was registered. 

While hot, 2024 was also an uncharacteristically wet year, something which has not been seen since 2018. 

This ended the severe drought in many areas, though it still persists in Almeria, Alicante, Murcia and the Canary Islands. 

The intensity created problems in areas like Valencia, where drought conditions changed to severe flooding overnight. 

For instance, the town of Turis saw 771 litres in 14 hours, the same amount of rainfall seen in the last two years combined. 

Between October 28 and November 4, the DANA storm left 223 dead, 215 in Valencia. 

Experts have also warned rising sea levels and warmer temperatures can lead to more torrential rain like that seen in Valencia. 

Meanwhile in Alicante, Murcia and Almeria, rainfall was below average as drought conditions persisted. 

Winter and spring registered normal levels of rainfall, followed by a wet summer and autumn. 

However, November and December were the second driest months of the 21st century. 

“The last three years have been the warmest ever recorded,” said Ruben del Campo, spokesperson of The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Extreme heat was mainly registered in the east, centre and south of the country, while Cantabria and western Spain saw very hot weather. 

Summer saw three heat waves, lasting a total of 22 days and leading to extreme temperatures every four days.

