Feminism row erupts in Barcelona after expat baker refuses to take down adverts featuring half-dressed women

A RUSSIAN baker has refused to take down photos of half-dressed women in his Barcelona shop- sparking fury from feminist organisations.

Local residents of Calle Entença, Barcelona have spoken out after a bakery refused to stop videos of semi-nude women in their shop.

Bakers, run by Russian expat Georgy Shirshov, shows videos of women in lingerie being hit on the buttocks, having chocolate sauce squirted on their breasts and removing their clothes.

The issue came to light after mum Berta Villaescusa was informed of the ‘disgusting and pornogaphic’ advert by her 11-year-old son.

?? La campaña publicitaria de una panadería en Barcelona, que muestra un video erótico con mujeres en ropa íntima, ha desatado la polémica. Muchos lo consideran sexista y cosificador, especialmente porque el video se reproduce todo el día en un lugar.#NOD pic.twitter.com/OR0K8tclyo February 27, 2025

Now, the Catalan Department of Equality has opened an investigation into the bakery and warns it could face fines of between €300-10,000 if the video is not taken down within 24 hours.

Sonia Guerra, President of the Catalan Women’s Institute (ICD) said: “The video is sexist and kids could see it when they leave school. It objectifies women and contributes to a culture of discrimination…it dehumanises and subordinates women, encouraging rape culture.”

Adverts, she warned, should not show womens’ bodies ‘erotically or sexually’.

“If used to attract attention or encourage purchases, this presents them as just another product, it’s degrading,” she said.

Despite this, the video is still being shown and the owner defends his publicity.

“Who doesn’t like women in bikinis? I’m all for beautiful women, quality baked goods and respect for freedom of expression,” Shirshov said.

He claims he was ‘surprised’ by the complaints, saying: “People walk down the street sucking on ice creams in the shape of penises. Here we have freedom of expression. I also don’t like seeing old naked people at Barceloneta beach, but we have to respect their freedom.”

The Bakery is a locale of the Shirshov & Co chain which currently has 16 shops throughout Spain and plans to expand.