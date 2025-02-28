28 Feb, 2025
Malaga to pedestrianise these streets with the help of EU funding

by

THESE Malaga streets will soon be pedestrianised thanks to EU investment.

EU urban regeneration funds will be used to pedestrianise Malaga’s historic centre, the council have revealed. 

The plans hope to reduce congestion in the old town and generate interest in the areas of El Molinillo, Cruz de Humilladero, Capuchinos and Las Flores. 

Presented yesterday, the €30 million project is thought to benefit over 48,000 residents by ‘regenerating runned down areas’. 

Streets will be semi-pedestrianised, squares will be created and accessibility will be increased, all with a focus on sustainable, green development. 

One of the main projects will increase access to the Gibralfaro mountain, including new hiking paths from Calle Victoria and picnic areas.

A digital representation of the Calle Carreteria pedestrianisation

Calle Ollerias and Calle Marques de Cadiz will both be semi-pedestrianised, with traffic reduced, trees added and footpaths widened, much like Calle Carreteria renovation. 

The area around the Mercado de Salamanca and Calle San Bartolome will also be pedestrianised with additional green areas. 

Calle Salamanca will also no longer be an entrance way into the city and most central streets will be accessible only to residents. 

In the Cruz del Humilladero neighbourhood, new pedestrian and green areas will be created on Calle Teba and Pasaje Equiluz. 

Children’s parks and sports facilities will also be installed, alongside shaded areas, water features and benches. 

Meanwhile in the Las Flores area, drainage will be improved and the square next to Calle Albeniz revitalised with new plants.

Alameda de Capuchinos will see its education centre become more accessible for use in cultural, civic and training contexts. 

The San Miguel cemetery will also be restored and a new green area created next to Calle Zurbaran.

