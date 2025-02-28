28 Feb, 2025
28 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benalmadena with pool – € 620,000

Great 2 bed apartment in the popular complex AURA in El Higueron. The 84m2 indoor space is perfectly designed to fit the modern requirements of the majority of the buyers who look for a practical and useful layout with magnificent views from both living-room and all bedrooms. The 50m2 terrace is also another great feature with its outdoor kitchen and enough space for dining area and sunbeds on the other side for example. We have also fitted an outdoor shower for the hotter summer months. Panoramic views and fabulous common area fitted with 2 outdoor pool-areas, heated indoor pool, gym, sauna… See full property details

Apartment

Benalmádena, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 620,000

