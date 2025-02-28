Breeders accused of toy poodle scam by charging over €6,000 for a puppy with fake pedigree documents in Spain

A VALENCIA gang that sold toy poodle puppies with bogus claims over their pedigree has been busted by the Guardia Civil.

Seven people were allegedly involved in the scam that charged up to €6,200 for people to reserve a dog online.

Authorities say that at least 20 buyers from across Spain were conned.

The Guardia probe started in October after a laboratory based in the Madrid area said that fake genetic reports using its name were being used which damaged its professional reputation.

Officers honed in on a pet breeding centre that sold puppies via the internet with false claims about their pedigree.

The gang was led by two people who allegedly set up and maintained contacts with the victims while the rest were past and present staff at the animal breeding centres.

Prices demanded for the the dogs were ‘significantly higher’ than the normal market charge, amidst allegations that purchasers were getting a high pedigree pet or that it had ‘exceptional genetic characteristics’.

The group allegedly manipulated and usurped records of other breeders to hoodwink buyers.

Their adverts claimed the poodles were bred outside Spain while in reality they were born in the Valencia centre.

They also used logos of genuine associations and businesses without authorisation and professional reports from a vet claiming procedures like vaccination and microchipping which were not carried out.

In late January, the Guardia Civil raided the homes of gang leaders as well as the breeding centre.

Officers seized computers and documentation for analysis.

Two people have been arrested and five other are being investigated for animal abuse, fraud, professional intrusion, the usurpation of civil status, and belonging to a criminal group.