Warning over fraudulent toy poodle breeders in Spain after gang ‘forged pedigree certificates to charge €4,000 per dog’

THREE people from the Valencia region made €200,000 in just one year by illegally importing toy poodles from China and forging pedigree certificates.

The Policia Nacional arrested the trio who operated the scam from their home in Sagunto.

Authorities acted on a complaint from the Royal Canine Society of Spain(RSCE) who reported numerous fake pedigree certificates were circulating in the country for toy poodles.

The police located 20 buyers who had been hood-winked and identified that 50 animals has been sold with a price tag of around €4,000 each.

The illegal sellers would receive an order from a customer and would then ship in the dogs from China which they kept at their Sagunto home.

They’d then produce a bogus certificate which allowed the animals to be sold at a premium price.

The fake documents were prepared by sophisticated methods and technology, which made it difficult to identify them as counterfeit.

Three people have been charged with fraud and document forgery.