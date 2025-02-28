DNA tests confirm missing woman, 24, was incinerated after being trapped inside waste bin in Mallorca

THE Policia Nacional in Mallorca have closed their investigation into a missing Argentinian woman after DNA analysis confirmed that two bones found at a waste treatment plant belonged to Agostina Rubini.

The 24-year-old vanished in Palma on October 2 after going out with some friends.

She lost consciousness and ended up in a waste container, which was taken by a lorry to the Son Reus treatment plant.

AGOSTINA RUBINI

Her disappearance led to police firstly tracking her mobile phone with the signal detected first in the container, then in the garbage truck, and then finally at the Son Reus incinerator.

During a news conference at the time, Chief Inspector Angel Ruiz from the Policia Nacional’s homicide unit said that Agostina was very thin and small.

The combination of alcohol and medication she was taking could have caused her to feel sick and lose consciousness inside the container.

A witness who was in the Santa Catalina area of Palma on October 2 saw the 24-year-old’s bag and blouse in perfect order at the bottom of the container, but did not hear any noise or cry for help.

A court allowed police to stop work at the Son Reus plant and began a search in different parts of the facility.

Officers sifted through more than 60,000 tonnes of waste and the search lasted for more than a month, in 24-hour shifts.

Experts at the Institute for Legal Medicine in Palma analysed more than a thousand skeletal remains found at San Reus with two of then turning out to be human.

They were then sent to a laboratory for DNA extraction with samples obtained from Agostina’s family confirming that the bones were hers.