10 Oct, 2024
10 Oct, 2024 @ 14:21
Family of missing 24-year-old gather in Mallorca to plead for her return one week after she vanished: Homicide detectives lead the investigation

AROUND 50 people took part in a vigil in Palma’s Plaza España on Wednesday evening- a week after 24-year-old Agostina Rubini Medina vanished in the Mallorcan capital.

The gathering was organised in the morning, and besides being attended by family and friends, passers-by also joined in.

Relatives held banners asking for help in trying to find Agostina.

READ MORE:

POSTER APPEAL

She disappeared after meeting for a drink with a group of friends between Passeig Maritim and Santa Catalina.

Agostina messaged her mother via WhatsApp at around 7pm and also took a selfie in the bathroom of one of the hospitality outlets that she visited.

“We exchanged totally normal messages as she told me that she was going to have a drink,” her mother explained.

“We talked about the weather, how cold it was, there was nothing strange.”

Sometime later, nothing further was heard from Agostina and the trail has gone cold.

The Policia Nacional has taken statements from anybody that saw Agostina that afternoon and early evening.

They’ve also been triangulating and collating as much as much information as possible from mobile phones and security cameras.

Agostina’s family has appealed that anybody with any information should contact the police or the SOS Desaparecidos Association.

Alex Trelinski

