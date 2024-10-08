Fears for missing 24-year-old woman in Mallorca: Homicide detectives brand the case ‘disturbing’ almost a week after she posted last selfie online

HOMICIDE detectives investigating the case of a missing 24-year-old in Mallorca have branded the case ‘disturbing’ after finding no clues following a week of searching.

Agostina Rubini Medina disappeared in Palma last Wednesday after ‘having a drink with friends.’

The student was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a brown t-shirt and a leopard print blouse.

She also has a distinctive tattoo on her back.

The last photo taken of Agostina is a selfie in what is thought to be a bar toilet. Her loved ones are asking for anyone who recognises the location to come forward.

Her parents have been ‘desperately’ searching for her. They told Ultima Hora: “We spoke with her at 07:00 pm, when she was in class.

“She told us that afterwards she was going to have a drink with some friends on the Paseo Maritimo. “She stopped answering our calls and texts at around 10:00 pm, and the next day, her phone was off.”

Her parents said they did not fight before their daughter disappeared and they do not think she ran away.

“We’re drowning,” they said. “This is such a difficult situation to be in.”

Agostina currently lives with her mother and sister, who alongside their father maintain hope that she is still alive.

Agostina’s last selfie showing the clothes she was wearing when she went missing.

“We’re waiting for her at home. We don’t want to think about the worst case scenario,” they said in a statement.

“We are scared, sad and hopeful. We just want her to come back and to give her a hug. We love her.”

If you have information about Agostina’s disappearance, do not hesitate to get in touch with the Policia Nacional by calling 112, or contacting the Asociacion SOS Desaparecidos on 649952957 /644712806 or info@sosdesaparecidos.es.