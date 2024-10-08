World Cup winner and Barcelona football legend Andres Iniesta retires

SPANISH football legend Andres Iniesta, who scored the decisive goal in the 2010 World Cup final, has today announced his retirement from football at age 40.

In a 22-year professional career, Iniesta’s illustrious journey also included two European Championship titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona.

At an emotional ceremony in Barcelona, Iniesta reflected on his career: “All the tears are of pride, not sadness. I achieved the dream of becoming a soccer player through hard work and sacrifice.”

Iniesta made 674 appearances for Barcelona, where he was instrumental in the tiki-taka style that defined an era, playing alongside greats like Xavi, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi. He won nine La Liga titles and six Copa del Reys during his time with the club.

Iniesta in action at the 2020 World Cup final. Photo: Cordon Press

Since leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta has played for Japan’s Vissel Kobe and the UAE’s Emirates club. He now looks toward coaching, saying he won’t be far from the game.

Former teammate Lionel Messi paid tribute, saying: The ball will miss you, and so will we. Barcelona’s arch rival Real Madrid also honoured Iniesta, calling him ‘one of the biggest legends of Spanish and world football’.

Iniesta’s legacy includes his iconic World Cup-winning goal and helping Spain secure dominance in international football with victories at Euro 2008, 2012, and the 2010 World Cup.