28 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Feb, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

What is Balearic Islands Day? How the annual festival is celebrated with the party starting TODAY

by

BALEARIC Islands Day 2025 will be marked by a range of activities across Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. 

Celebrations will begin on February 28 and last until March 2, with the official date falling on March 1. 

This year’s theme is #PRIDE, inspired by a poem by writer Javier Bizarro. 

Over 298 activities have been organised including childrens, sports, cultural, gastronomic and community events. 

The epicentre of the celebrations will be Mallorca, with 235 events on the island alone.  

CELEBRATIONS: The festivities will take over all the Balearic Islands this weekend.
Photo: Tursime Petit

They include an exhibition of Mallorcan lutes in the Parc de la Mar, activities organised by Mallorca’s Maritime Museum and a local market in the Hort del Rei. 

Meanwhile, Santa Catalina’s Plaza Porta will host many children’s activities. 

On 28 February, the Gold Medals and Ramon Llull Awards will be presented, followed by an expansive market on March 1 and 2, with over 150 artisan stalls taking over the Passeig Sagrera. 

This year’s cultural offerings include a varied programme with concerts by artists such as Cris Juanico and Jaume Anglada, as well as piano recitals. 

There are also performances by ball de bot and the Sant Francesc choir, as well as craft workshops and educational activities. 

The event also offers the chance to learn about the history and heritage of the islands through open days at places like the Consolat de Mar, the Lonja, Raixa, the Cathedral and the Almudaina Palace, as well as guided tours of the Parliament, the Museum and the Necropolis of Puig des Molins in Ibiza, Torralba d’en Salort and the Fortress of Isabel II in Menorca.

For sports lovers, there’s the 14th Balearic Islands Cycle Tour, the Balearic Islands Football Cup, the Balearic Islands Sailing Championship and the Balearic Islands Sling Shooting Championship. 

In addition, the Government of the Balearic Islands has organised the Mostra del Govern de les Illes Balears, a space in the Parc de la Mar where local authorities will have stands and activities for all ages.

One of the highlights of this year’s event will be gastronomy. 

In the Parc de Sa Feixina, attendees will be able to sample typical dishes offered by the Casas Regionales and food trucks, consolidating the Government’s commitment to promoting local cuisine.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Revealed: Spain’s cheapest and most expensive holiday destinations for 2025, according to hotel prices

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop