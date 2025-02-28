28 Feb, 2025
Revealed: Spain’s cheapest and most expensive holiday destinations for 2025, according to hotel prices

THESE are Spain’s cheapest and most expensive holiday destinations according to hotel prices this year.

The Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) has calculated the country’s most and least expensive hotel stays for 2025. 

If you’re looking for a bargain getaway, steer well clear of the Costa del Sol as Marbella is home to the most expensive hotel stays in the country. 

Clocking in at €303 a night on average, prices in the luxury holiday destination have risen some 8.2% compared to last year. 

Barcelona is home to some of the most expensive hotel rooms in Spain.
It is followed by the Balearic Islands and Barcelona, with an average price of €194 and €187 per night. 

In comparison, the Spanish capital of Madrid comes in at €170 per night on average, registering the highest price jump of all Spanish cities (14%). 

On the lower end of the scale, the city of Zaragoza is one of the cheapest places to stay in Spain, with an average hotel room price of €74 a night. 

Prices drop even lower when you stay in a three star establishment, with an average of €50 a night. 

This represents a 50% discount on the national average.

The Andalucian city of Granada also offers cheap rooms, with an average price of €61 for a three star hotel stay. 

In Salamanca, this drops to €58 despite being full of architectural and historical marvels.

The report also found hotel stays went up 2.5% in January this year compared to the first month of 2024. 

This boost was largely down to international tourists, whose numbers rose by 4.2%.

Meanwhile, the number of Spanish visitors staying in hotels went down by 0.5%. 

Hotel prices rose by 6.1% in the last year, with establishments taking in an average of €112 per room in January, 7.6% more than the same month last year.

