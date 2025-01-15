Domestic violence has skyrocketed in Mallorca, growing 25% in the last year

GENDER based violence in Mallorca has grown 25% in 2024, according to a new report.

Cases have shot up from 3,400 in 2023 to 4,284 last year, states Sistema VioGen, the government’s gender based violence data centre.

Some 1,600 victims were not on their radar as they were ‘not at risk’, around 2,000 had low risk, while 43 were high risk and just one was extremely at risk.

Alongside these active cases, there were 300 supervised women and over 32,000 inactive cases, leading to a total of 37,000.

“Gender violence has no age”

The age range with the highest number of cases (2,100) is 31-45 year olds. It is followed by 18-30 year olds with 1,050 cases and 46-64 year olds, with just over 1,000.

There are also 59 active cases involving minors, two at high risk. This is 17 more than in 2023.

In total, there are 101,962 active gendered violence cases, over half of which involve mothers to minors.

Over 1,400 of these children are at risk of being victimised by their mothers’ abusers.

The region with the highest number of active gender violence cases is Andalucia, which has 26,716.

It is followed by the Valencian Community with 16,886, Madrid (12,812), the Canary Islands (6,769) and Galicia (5,801).

The regions with the least active cases are La Rioja (903), Ceuta (267) and Melilla (237).

It comes as the Ministry for Equality prepares to launch Sistema VioGen 2, an updated, conglomerated resource using previous police interfaces used to track domestic violence cases.