Man ‘spiked his friend’s 17-year-old daughter and filmed aftermath’ during a party at a tourist hotspot in Spain’s Balearics

A MAN is facing 10 years in prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting his female friend’s 17-year-old daughter during a party in Menorca.

A court heard how the man repeatedly took the victim’s drinking glass during the party in the tourist hotspot of Mahon in October 2022, and later woke up in his home.

“I remember seeing him try to drink from my glass a couple of times,” she told the court via video link.

She described later feeling her ‘eyes closing’ and feeling extreme weakness before the accused offered to take her back to her youth centre accommodation. 

Menorca
The alleged crime took place in Mahon, the capital of Menorca, in October 2022

Instead, she later found herself in his house.

“I remember feeling enormous helplessness, unable to defend myself,” she testified.

During a dramatic confrontation with the accused two days later, when the mother ‘let out a devastating scream and went after him.’

The victim told the court she later learned there might be video footage of the assault and the possible involvement of a third person, though she has no direct memory of this.

The coordinator of the youth center where the victim lived testified that the accused was known for associating with underaged children, adding that his name had emerged in a previous case involving underage individuals.

The accused, who was a friend of the victim’s mother, faces 10 years in prison if found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor by spiking her drink.

The trial continues, with the accused set to testify last at his defence team’s request.

Walter Finch

