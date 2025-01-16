Police in Mallorca on high alert as 30 squatters continue in hotel takeover

MALLORCA police are on high alert after 30 squatters took over a hotel in Cala Bona, destroying the reception, breaking windows and vandalising the walls.

Son Servera Police and the Guardia Civil were called to Sol y Mar Aparthotel to investigate on Sunday evening, but failed to identify or remove the perpetrators.

The incident has prompted concern from local police, who fear other opportunistic ‘okupas’ may take inspiration and enter another empty hotel.

Photo: Sol y Mar Apartments

Some 15 minutes after the police were originally called, neighbours reported loud noises from the aparthotels and alerted the property manager, Miquel Deia.

He quickly informed police, but they said they could not do anything.

The squatters claim they have been staying in the Calle Na Llambies hotel for over a month, showing supermarket receipts to prove it and saying they have a ‘verbal contract’.

Men are reportedly guarding the property entrance at all hours, while a luxury car is circling the hotel and giving phone chargers to those inside.

It comes after the hotel’s alarm system company alerted the owner a group had forced their way into the building on Sunday night.

Deia claims they have since stolen various items and damaged the property: “I’m sad, they’ve threatened me, broken windows and painted the walls amongst other things. The police won’t let me go in and I’m very worried.”

On Tuesday night, the squatters reportedly destroyed the reception and began painting graffiti on the walls.

They are thought to be ‘experienced’ squatters, who told Spanish police they were protected by the law.

Police sources consulted by local paper, Ultima Hora, suspect the squatters are led by local ‘gypsy clans’, who take over the buildings with the aim of subletting the properties.

It is thought they want to sublet the apartments to Colombians who have illegally entered Spain.

Photo: Sol y Mar Apartments

“At first, okupas were people in a precarious economic situation that didn’t have any other choice but to enter unoccupied houses to keep their family safe,” a police source said.

“Now, we’re seeing a new kind of squatter, property mafias that take over houses or businesses to make a profit. They’re professional extortionists.”

Due to being out of season, there is no water or electricity in Sol y Mar Aparthotel and it is thought the squatters are getting water from the swimming pool.

Neighbours are now living in fear, as the squatters threaten journalists and police stationed outside the hotel.