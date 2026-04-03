HEAD to the Rock on 29 May for the fourth iteration of Back to the Classics, where Gibraltar’s finest musicians take to the stage.

On the heels of a sold out show in 2025, this year’s performance is set to be an unmissable night where Gibraltar’s very best musicians will perform their renditions of the classics.

From ABBA and David Bowie, to AC/DC and Adele, there really is something for every music lover.

Opening the show will be Kaos Theory, a band of teenage musicians currently studying their A-levels, offering their spin on the all-time greats.

They will be followed by Waves, a group of recent university graduates, who offer a more acoustic take on the classics.

Next, the Back to the Classics Collective comprising of three bands curated by event organisers Nolan Frendo and Dion Mifsud will take to the stage.

They bring together some of Gibraltar’s finest musicians, who form bands for one special night and perform their take on the classics, from Kate Bush to Guns N Roses and George Michael.

Headlining the show is Seriously Collins, the UK’s best Phil Collins and Genesis tribute act.

Taking a break from a sold-out UK tour, Seriously Collins will hit the Rock for one special night.

Expect the hits, huge energy and a show that genuinely transports you back to the 80s.

At Gibraltar’s Bayside Sports Complex from 7pm-1am (doors open at 6pm), Back to the Classics 4 promises to be an unmissable night, bringing a true festival atmosphere and showcasing the very best of the Rock’s music scene.

Stay tuned for an Olive Press ticket giveaway as the show approaches.

Ticket link: https://www.buytickets.gi/events/back-to-the-classics-4-1223

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