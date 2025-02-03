War of words between Gibraltar’s Chief Minister and former police chief over GibTalk jibes as McGrail report looms

A PUBLIC slanging match has erupted after Fabian Picardo resurrected his dispute with former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail during his GibTalk on Saturday.

Picardo, in his role as main speaker at the popular TED Talks-style event, took advantage of the stage to repeat a contentious claim examined in depth during last year’s McGrail inquiry.

“In May of that year [2020], the principal law officer of Gibraltar, the Commissioner of Police, came into my office and lied to my face,” he told the audience during his speech Picardo’s Inferno in the 10th Circle of Hell – Brexit in the Time of COVID.

“Not an easy year,” he added.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during his main speech at the GibTalks this weekend. Picture: GBC

The comment refers to the nebulous episode surrounding the highly controversial resignation of McGrail in June 2020 amid claim and counterclaim that eventually led to a public inquiry.

In a statement fired out by his lawyer the following day, McGrail criticised the leader for using the platform to accuse him of ‘deceit’.

“This baseless and defamatory assertion has been rigorously challenged and publicly refuted under forensic scrutiny during the Inquiry, the findings of which are pending,” it said.

“And yet Mr. Picardo persists in seeking to tarnish Mr. McGrail’s integrity.”

The letter went on to blast Picardo’s ‘pattern of conduct that is entirely unbecoming of a minister of Gibraltar.’

“Whether through the anonymous voices of his newspaper, The New People, or through the outright falsehood spoken during the final pre-election Party Leaders’ Debate on live television, where he wrongly and recklessly claimed that Mr. McGrail had been offered employment by the Gibraltar Social Democrats, Mr. Picardo has shown a troubling willingness to mislead the people of Gibraltar for political expediency,” the statement continues.

Former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail

It concluded by asserting Picardo had ‘abused the privilege afforded to him by the [GibTalks] platform, using it not to enlighten or inspire, but to launch yet another spiteful and unsubstantiated attack on a man whose reputation remains under the careful and impartial scrutiny of the Inquiry.”

Just hours later, Picardo released his own statement claiming he ‘genuinely believes’ McGrail lied to him and he would ‘not be prevented from doing so by any condemnation rolled out by Mr McGrail and his taxpayer-funded lawyers.’

“The Openshaw Inquiry is not into whether Mr McGrail lied to me or not, but it is, in my view, abundantly, forensically and objectively clear that Mr McGrail did lie to me at No 6 Convent Place.

“It is equally clear to me that a Commissioner of Police, or any other Office of the Crown, lying to a Chief Minister should not be acceptable to any Gibraltarian.

“The fact is that Mr McGrail’s condemnation is entirely irrelevant to me and to my clear recollection of his deception.

Fabian Picardo giving evidence at the McGrail inquiry last year. Picture: GBC

“In my GibTalk, I was reflecting personally on what happened to me in the past 10 years.

“Mr McGrail’s part in that is only anecdotally relevant, but not hugely important in the context of the events in my most recent decade in Government.”

The spat comes in the shadow of the forthcoming report to be issued by Sir Peter Openshaw into the circumstances surrounding McGrail’s retirement.

The highly anticipated document is set to land ‘unless any unforeseen contingency arises’ in ‘late spring 2025’.

Its arrival will follow a lengthy ‘Maxwellisation process’, in which any party set to be criticised will have the chance to respond ahead of publication.

The grand scope of the inquiry heard evidence from McGrail and officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

It also heard from high-ranking members of the government – including Fabian Picardo – and senior lawyers at Hassans law firm.

So the news that Openshaw has set aside three months for the parties to digest and respond to criticism will likely have a few powerful individuals on the Rock squirming.

“It suggests that at least a few people are going to receive some gloves-off of criticism,” a source told this newspaper.

“However, the ‘Maxwellisation process’ is actually a way to put those gloves back on.”

The inquiry has also received ‘additional evidence’ since the hearings ended in June, throwing another spanner into the works for those wondering what to expect.