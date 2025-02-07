Outrage in Alicante as poo is repeatedly smeared on public buildings and making streets ‘stink’

MYSTERY surrounds why excrement has been smeared over Alicante City Council buildings including the City Hall entrance.

The main access to the council HQ was closed for three months due to debris falling from the facade.

When it reopened on January 21, a strong stench was noticed.

CITY HALL FRONT WALL ‘SMEARED‘

Excrement was discovered on the ground, as well as doors, windows and the entrance giving off a pungent aroma.

Fresh incidents were reported on subsequent mornings.

Councillors of the PSOE socialist group whose office is on the City Hall ground floor next to the ‘smeared’ area described the smell as ‘unbearable’.

They said the poo appears not just at the main door but on the wall and also at the entrance of the Plaza Santisima Faz.

The phantom ‘spreader’ branched out to other municipal offices this week, including the Department of Social Welfare.

Council cleaning staff were drafted in remove excrement and urine outside the building on Thursday morning.

No details have been given over the state of investigations into finding the offender.