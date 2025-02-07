7 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Feb, 2025 @ 14:15
··
1 min read

Outrage in Alicante as poo is repeatedly smeared on public buildings and making streets ‘stink’

by
Outrage in Alicante as poo is repeatedly smeared on public buildings and making streets ‘stink’

MYSTERY surrounds why excrement has been smeared over Alicante City Council buildings including the City Hall entrance.

The main access to the council HQ was closed for three months due to debris falling from the facade.

When it reopened on January 21, a strong stench was noticed.

CITY HALL FRONT WALL ‘SMEARED

Excrement was discovered on the ground, as well as doors, windows and the entrance giving off a pungent aroma.

Fresh incidents were reported on subsequent mornings.

Councillors of the PSOE socialist group whose office is on the City Hall ground floor next to the ‘smeared’ area described the smell as ‘unbearable’.

They said the poo appears not just at the main door but on the wall and also at the entrance of the Plaza Santisima Faz.

The phantom ‘spreader’ branched out to other municipal offices this week, including the Department of Social Welfare.

Council cleaning staff were drafted in remove excrement and urine outside the building on Thursday morning.

No details have been given over the state of investigations into finding the offender.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British driver and female passenger are killed in horror 3am car crash on Marbella’s Golden Mile

Next Story

‘I’ve been completely shafted’: British woman issues warning for tourists visitng Benidorm

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop