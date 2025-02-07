‘I’ve been completely shafted’: British woman issues warning for tourists visitng Benidorm

A BRITISH woman has sounded the alarm after being ‘completely shafted’ while carrying out an everyday transaction in Benidorm.

Rosiee Stockdale took to social media after deciding to change some pounds into euros in the centre of the Costa Blanca resort.

However, despite the pound being stronger, she actually received FEWER euros after failing to recognise the terrible rate being offered.

A picture of her receipt (pictured above left, while right, the currency exchange shop) shared on Facebook showed she handed over £300 and received just €270.

She wrote: “I’ve been completely shafted at this place. I should have checked the rates but I just wanted to exchange money.”

She added: “I just want to warn others”, as a host of fellow Brits said they had also been stung there.

One wrote: “Got done there many many years ago. Only £100 for us. Lesson learnt. They get away with it because they state their terms in very small print.”

Others branded the business owners ‘scumbags’ and ‘robbing gits’, while one Brit explained: “Nothing (you can do) unfortunately because it tells you on the window that under €600 you get 0.90 as the rate and only after €2,000 do you get the 1.17 rate.”

However, they all shared the same advice for any Brit wanting to change up money in Benidorm.

“Go to the indoor market to exchange money,” wrote one, “Every time I am in Benidorm that’s where I change money and I have never been ripped off.”

Another agreed: “If you’re changing more money go to the indoor market, couple of places in there that won’t have you over, it’s the world we live in with people like wanting to have people over, they’re scumbags.”

The indoor market in Benidrom is found on Avenida Ametlla de Mar.