TWO MEN died on Tuesday morning in a ‘head-on’ collision on the AP-7 motorway close to the Murcia-Valencia regional border.

The accident happened at around 10.15am on the Murcia-bound carriageway close to the Pilar de la Horadada tunnel.

The incident involved a car and a van, with one of the vehicles travelling on the wrong side of the road having just entered the motorway from a roundabout.

An injured 23-year-old man was taken to Torrevieja hospital, but paramedics and firefighters could do nothing to save the lives of two other men- one in each vehicle.

No further information has been supplied about them.

The road was reopened at 11.45am.