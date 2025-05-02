WATCH: Drugged Brit in ‘Kamikaze’ car chase in Spain

A DRUGGED-UP British motorist led police on a high-speed chase for approximately 10 kilometres in Alicante province on Tuesday.

At least 12 vehicles were damaged as the man, 49, drove on the wrong-side of various roads including the A-7 and N-340 in the Alcoy, Cocentaina and Muro areas.

Two Guardia Civil officers were assaulted while arresting the Brit.

READ MORE:

??Una PELIGROSA PERSECUCIÓN tras un conductor de nacionalidad inglesa, borracho y probablemente bajo la influencia de varias drogas pone en riesgo la vida de decenas de personas a lo largo de tres poblaciones por las que ha pasado, Muro, Cocentaina y Alcoy… pic.twitter.com/1RLjbjYd0x April 30, 2025

He’s been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and assaulting a police officer.

The Guardia started to get calls at around 6.10pm on Tuesday reporting that a medium-sized red car was travelling in the wrong direction on the A-7 in Cocentaina.

Officers pursued the vehicle but the driver ignored their instructions to stop and instead even tried to ram patrol cars.

The errant motorist travelled in the wrong direction on several roads, posing serious danger to other road users.

Policia Local forces from Cocentaina, Muro de Alcoy, and Alcoy joined the Guardia in trying to stop the driver.

The pursuit ended in Alcoy when he crashed into several parked cars on Avenida Hispanidad with nobody being injured.

A test confirmed that he had been driving under the influence of narcotics.