Yellow alerts bring mud rain to Andalucia

PARTS of Andalucia saw mud rain last night, that’s a phenomenon where rainfall mixed with Saharan dust, resulting in muddy, reddish precipitation that left a layer of dirt on cars, buildings, and streets.

Last night also saw thunderstorms in large parts of the country, that saw the sky lighting up with hundreds of lightning bolts.

The most of the muddy rainfall was reported in western Andalucia, including areas in Cadiz, Huelva, but also in inland areas like Granada and Jaen.

READ MORE: Brits urged to skip Spain for ‘Maldives of Europe’ – Olive Press News Spain

Thunderstorms above Madrid. (Photo: @tonocanadas)

Coastal areas experienced lighter rain showers but some places are affected by the Sahara dust.

More than 2,000 lightning strikes were recorded in Andalucia alone, according to Jose Luis Escudero, an expert in meteorology.

READ MORE: SPAIN’S blackout is over – but are you ready for the NEXT one? Maybe it is time to stock up on some essentials… – Olive Press News Spain

Many autonomous communities are still under yellow alerts on Friday, with certain areas in the community of Valencia dealing with an orange alert.

Meteorologists expect unsettled weather to continue in the coming days, with the possibility of more storms and muddy rain events as Saharan dust remains in the atmosphere.