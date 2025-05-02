Brits urged to skip Spain for ‘Maldives of Europe’

BRITISH holidaymakers are being urged to ditch Spain and discover Poland’s best-kept secret – the stunning Hel Peninsula, now being hyped as the ‘Maldives of Europe’.

Travel experts and UK tabloids are singing the praises of this Baltic beauty, with its 21 miles of golden sands, crystal-clear waters, and sweeping pine forests. The Hel Peninsula, just a short hop from Gdansk, is being tipped as the next big thing for sunseekers desperate to escape overcrowded Spanish beaches and eye-watering prices.

“Hel is heaven on earth,” gush travel writers, who are calling on Brits to be among the first to experience this hidden gem before the crowds catch on. With hotels costing a fraction of what you’d pay in Spain, it’s no wonder the travel industry is urging us to give Poland a go.

But let’s be clear – while the buzz is growing, Brits aren’t exactly flocking there just yet. Industry bosses and bloggers are pushing Hel as the perfect spot for a bargain summer escape, but the stampede hasn’t started… for now.

So, will you be tempted to swap your paella for a Polish pierogi on the Baltic coast? With the secret out, it might not be long before Hel is the hottest ticket in town!