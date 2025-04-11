Move over Benidorm: Valencia has been crowned ‘queen of the Mediterranean’, according to British travel expert

AS many Europeans shiver through another wet and windy spring, more and more tourists are trading drizzle for dazzling sun – and the Spanish city of Valencia is topping the travel wish list.

The capital of the Comunitat Valenciana has been praised by British travel expert Annie Bennett, for its vibrant culinary scene, low prices, and authentic Mediterranean charm.

“You can keep your spending down in Valencia without even trying,” says Bennett, a travel expert for The Telegraph.

Indeed, visitors can buy a bottle of local wine for as little as €5, start the day with a cafe con leche for €1.40, or enjoy a refreshing pint of beer for under €3.

And when it comes to food, the birthplace of paella does not disappoint.

Valencia’s spectacular City of Arts and Sciences. (credit: @ciudadartesciencias)

With affordable tapas bars offering traditional rice dishes and fresh seafood, it’s no wonder the city is pulling in hungry Brits looking for flavour without the premium price tag.

Unlike more commercialised coastal spots such as Benidorm, Valencia manages to combine affordability with culture, history, and world-class architecture.

From the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences to the historic Silk Exchange and the bustling Mercado Central, visitors are spoiled for choice.

There’s also no shortage of green spaces. The nine-kilometre-long Turia Gardens – once a riverbed – offers a tranquil retreat right in the heart of the city, while sunseekers can head to one of the city’s golden beaches along the Mediterranean coast.

Named the best city to live in by InterNations in 2022, Valencia continues to offer what many tourists crave: sun, culture, and an unbeatable quality of life – all without breaking the bank.