Starter pack for ‘guiris’ in Spain: Spanish make lighthearted fun of tourists – but is it accurate?

A SPANISH social media outlet has made fun of tourists in Spain through a satirical ‘Guiri en España Starter Pack’.

Spainsays is an Instagram account with more than 0.5 million followers, that typically shares content related to life in Spain, focusing on quirky, humorous, or satirical takes on Spanish culture, language, and everyday experiences.

In a recent post, the account decided to make fun of tourists with a tourist pack for those coming to Spain.

READ MORE: ‘Die guiri!’: Violent graffiti appears in Spain ahead of fresh wave of anti-tourism protests

The image displays a sunburnt white male, a pint of beer, a flowery Hawaiian shirt, the word ‘oleee,’ socks and sandals, a digital camera, chino shorts, and dark-tinted, generic sunglasses.

The final element of the starter pack is a paella dish containing chorizo.

(credit: @spainsays)

“It includes the firm conviction that paella comes with chorizo,” it reads underneath – a dig at foreigners who believe the platter contains the meat.

Traditional paella, particularly the classic Valencian version, does not include chorizo, and it seems that the Spanish take offence to those tourists without such knowledge.

Followers of spainsays certainly found the post amusing, with some asserting that the names ‘Mallorca’ and ‘Benidorm’ should be included – suggesting that tourists mainly find themselves in the two locations.

Another user cheekily asked: “Is guiri vomit bought separately?” to which the spainsays account personally replied with: “it’s a bonus”.

The exchange of comments is a clear nod to tourist drunkenness, but what do readers think about such stereotypes, and can you see the humour behind this Instagram post?