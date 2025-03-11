11 Mar, 2025
11 Mar, 2025 @ 10:41
‘Die guiri!’: Violent graffiti appears in Spain ahead of fresh wave of anti-tourism protests

by

AS Spain gears up for a fresh wave of anti-tourism protests, violent graffiti has appeared in tourism hotspots. 

On April 5, Spanish cities will erupt with protests against the growing housing crisis under the battle cry ‘let’s end the housing business.’ 

Locals frustrated with rising housing prices exacerbated by tourist flats, Airbnbs and hotels will take to the streets to call for stricter controls on holiday accommodation.

“Everything in recent decades has been done to turn the centre of Malaga into a tourist attraction park that only benefits a few, while expelling its neighbours,” said Kike España, spokesperson for the Malaga protest.

In the lead up to the demonstrations, anti-tourism graffiti has appeared in many popular spots such as Valencia. 

Last week, a poster reading ‘die guiri! thanks’ was spotted near the city’s cathedral. 

PHOTO: The Olive Press

The original image by @nikitadekota shows a woman with a backpack and sunglasses fanning herself as sweat drips from her face. Underneath, the caption reads ‘what’s up guiri?’. 

However, someone scrawled the threatening message over the poster, urging tourists to ‘die’. 

Clearly a hot topic in the city, another anonymous scribbler then crossed out the message and branded it ‘bad’.

Tensions remain high in Valencia after devastating floods battered the Costa Blanca last year. 

Graffiti demanding the resignation of regional president Carlos Mazon can be spotted throughout the city centre alongside anti-tourism messages.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

