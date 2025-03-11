Buying a second hand car in Spain? Don’t ignore this advice from the Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil has issued advice for people looking to buy a second hand car in Spain.

Due to the second hand market skyrocketing in recent years, the authorities felt the need to share tips via social media so that buyers are safe in their transactions.

The first major instruction is to be wary around cheap second hand cars.

In a TikTok video, an officer says: “If it seems really cheap, be wary. Do not make any payment without seeing the vehicle first.”

Car sellers often ask customers for money in advance and then deliver the product in a poor condition, or even keep the money for themselves and disappear.

@guardia_civil_navarra ¿Estás pensado en comprar un coche de segunda mano? ? ? Si es demasiado barato, desconfía ?? ? No realices ningún pago sin antes ver el vehículo ? Que sepas que puedes solicitar un informe del vehículo en la DGT con información importante ?? ? sonido original – Guardia Civil Navarra

A notable example, reported by the Olive Press, is the alleged ‘cowboy mechanic’ who has supposedly stolen money from around 40 customers, including dozens of expats.

One man, Gary Crumb, was conned out of €3,000 for work which was not completed on his car.

Another, Darrell Mills, said on Facebook that his family are ‘down by €5,000 and our car is sitting in bits while we have to look after four kids, with two boys being autistic.’

The Guardia Civil also recommends checking the vehicle information.

“You should know that you can request a report from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) to compare the vehicle’s data,” explains the officer.

This means you can check if the car has any outstanding charges that will cost you, or if it has been declared a total loss.

It also allows you to view the vehicle’s MOT history.

The DGT highlights the importance of checking certain car parts before buying it.

For example, you should make sure there are no cracks or irregular wear on the tires as this could put your safety at risk, and tires in a poor condition will present added expenses after purchasing a car.

Assessing the state of a vehicle’s body, doors, brakes, and lights will further help buyers avoid future problems.

Advice from authorities comes after Spain’s second hand car market closed the last financial year with a sales volume of 2,114,396 units.

This was an increase of 8.6% compared to the previous year.