Alleged ‘cowboy mechanic’ accused of swindling dozens of expats out of thousands of euros on the Costa Blanca

AN alleged ‘cowboy mechanic’ has been accused of swindling dozens of expats out of thousands of euros on the Costa Blanca.

Brit Mikey Brierley allegedly faked having to order in parts for repairs while leaving vehicles parked up and untouched for months.

The grease-monkey also allegedly used customers’ cars as ‘replacement vehicles’ when other clients became stranded on the roadside.

MIKEY BRIERLEY(Facebook image)

Brierly, based around Almoradi, in the Vega Baja, is now being taken to court after 40 alleged victims found each other online.

Gary Crumb told the Olive Press he was conned out of €3,000 for work which was not completed.

“We thought we were the only ones until a woman posted her experience on social media and since then around 40 people have come forward with similar stories,” claimed Gary.

“We have all the proof this man has been getting away with ruining people’s lives for years.”

Darrell Mills meanwhile added on Facebook: “Brierley has milked our family out of around €2,500 for parts and services that were never needed, ordered nor fitted.

“Over the past three months we have had to spend the same amount of money on car hire.

“He kept promising the work is almost done or made excuses like ‘just one more day, a wrong part has come in’, or ‘another garage has caused a problem’.”

When he told Brierley in December he could no longer afford rental cars after maxing out his ‘emergency’ credit card, he claims the mechanic sorted out replacements.

However, as he told Named and Shamed, Costa Blanca, he ended up receiving other people’s cars that he had been working on – some of which were ‘unsafe’ to drive.

“We’re now down €5,000 and our car is sitting in bits while we have to look after four kids, with two boys being autistic,” said Darrell.

“He knew the pressure of our lives with hospital and social worker meetings as well as taking the children to school, which is a 50 minute walk without a car.”

Darell concluded: “He has really screwed our lives and I don’t want him doing this to anyone else.”

However, the tables are turning against the mechanic after Anita Gaston reported she took Brierley to court last March and was awarded €3,710 in compensation, none of which she has yet received.

Meanwhile, Tatch Dickson said that a car taken in for a pre-ITV check was never returned, with a myriad of excuses given.

It was found a few days ago at an Almoradi garage with Brierley ordered to take it to a police station within two days, which he did.

The vehicle had not been serviced and it has been alleged that he tried to alter its mileage reading.

Dickson has now hired a solicitor to take Brierley to court.

The Olive Press has been unable to contact Brierley to get his side of the story including a response to allegations made against him.