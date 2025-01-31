31 Jan, 2025
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Los Balcones with pool – € 325,000

Here we have the fourth phase of this set. Nice ground floor and top floor apartments. All the houses have a view of the green area with a swimming pool and also have a terrace at the back. The houses have a spacious living room with a beautiful American kitchen, 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms with an Italian shower. Luxury materials, electric shutters, led lights, huge terraces and well-finished green areas. In the basement of the complex are the parking and storage rooms… See full property details

Penthouse

Los Balcones, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 325,000

