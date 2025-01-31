31 Jan, 2025
31 Jan, 2025 @ 11:26
·
1 min read

Shameful behaviour of councillor pictured buying online wine during debate on Valencia flood disaster relief

by
A VALENCIA councillor has apologised after a camera caught him doing online shopping during a council debate on flood relief funding.

Partido Popular(PP) representative Jose Mari Olano was caught out by the council’s own livestreaming service and footage appeared of him scrolling through a wines and spirits portal.

He was seen adding items to his online basket and was also witnessed by members of neighbourhood associations in the gallery who drew attention to his behaviour.

JOSE MARI OLANO

“It was a mistake. I apologize,” said Mari Olano who stood up to say sorry at the end of the debate.

“I ask for the floor to publicly beg you and the citizens, whom we all represent, to apologise for this mistake,” he added.

Papi Robles from the Valencian left-wing Compromis party said: “Buying wine while the reconstruction of the affected areas is being debated is one of the saddest things I have ever seen in politics during my lifetime.”

Spokesperson for the PSOE Socialists, Borja Sanjuan, said:  “When you think you can’t be outraged any more, a PP councillor from Valencia buys wine online in the middle of the debate on the DANA.”

Meanwhile a fourth demonstration in Valencia against the PP regional president, Carlos Mazon, will be held on Saturday over his handling of the flood disaster.

Over 200 groups are behind the protest call to show that ‘we do not forget’ those affected by the catastrophe” and that “the Valencian people have not been passive” with them.

It will start at 6pm at the city’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The first demonstration in November attracted over 130,000 people with the last protest held in late December.

Alex Trelinski

