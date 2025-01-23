Pedro Sanchez returns to flood-hit Valencia for first time in nearly three months following mud-pelting incidents

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez made his first visit to Valencia since November 3 when he was pelted with mud by Paiporta residents- angry with the poor government response to the floods

After 81 days without setting foot in the region, Sanchez on Thursday met with 28 mayors from flood-hit areas as well as social organisations.

The meeting took place at the Government Delegation building in Valencia City.

MEETING ROOM

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, was not invited and only heard about the meeting from the media.

She said that was ‘typical’ of the government.

“You cannot arrive in an area and not count on us or listen to us,” the mayor added.

An extensive security operation swung into action outside the Government Delegation building.

A group of people shouted for Sanchez’s resignation and asked why he has not gone to some of the devastated towns.

A counter-demonstration supported him and demanded the removal instead of Valencian president, Carlos Mazon.

A fourth mass protest against Mazon has been arranged in Valencia for February 1.

Sanchez- accompanied by senior ministers- chaired a meeting of the inter-ministerial commission to analyse urgent measures for the areas hit by flooding.

The Prime Minister was then scheduled to travel to Betera to visit some of the army units taking part in reconstruction efforts.