23 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jan, 2025 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

Pedro Sanchez returns to flood-hit Valencia for first time in nearly three months following mud-pelting incidents

by
Pedro Sanchez returns to flood-hit Valencia to meet mayors after staying away for 81 days

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez made his first visit to Valencia since November 3 when he was pelted with mud by Paiporta residents- angry with the poor government response to the floods

After 81 days without setting foot in the region, Sanchez on Thursday met with 28 mayors from flood-hit areas as well as social organisations.

The meeting took place at the Government Delegation building in Valencia City.

READ MORE:

MEETING ROOM

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, was not invited and only heard about the meeting from the media.

She said that was ‘typical’ of the government.

“You cannot arrive in an area and not count on us or listen to us,” the mayor added.

An extensive security operation swung into action outside the Government Delegation building.

A group of people shouted for Sanchez’s resignation and asked why he has not gone to some of the devastated towns.

A counter-demonstration supported him and demanded the removal instead of Valencian president, Carlos Mazon.

A fourth mass protest against Mazon has been arranged in Valencia for February 1.

Sanchez- accompanied by senior ministers- chaired a meeting of the inter-ministerial commission to analyse urgent measures for the areas hit by flooding.

The Prime Minister was then scheduled to travel to Betera to visit some of the army units taking part in reconstruction efforts.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Man commits three violent robberies within minutes- threatening victims with fake gun in Spain's Mar Menor area
Previous Story

Man commits three violent robberies within minutes- threatening victims with fake gun in Spain’s Mar Menor area

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

TRUMP ENTLÄSST SPANISCHEN KOCH JOSÉ ANDRÉS AUS DEM WEISSEN HAUS – ER SEI „NICHT IM EINKLANG MIT MAGA“

Von Yzabelle Bostyn Donald Trump hat den spanischen Star-Koch José Andrés aus
King and Queen of Spain visit major international tourism fair in Madrid with 156 countries represented

KÖNIG UND KÖNIGIN VON SPANIEN BESUCHEN WICHTIGE INTERNATIONALE TOURISMUSMESSE IN MADRID (FITUR)MIT VERTRETERN AUS 156 LÄNDERN

Von Alex Trelinski Der König und die Königin von Spanien haben