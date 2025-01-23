23 Jan, 2025
23 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
Man commits three violent robberies within minutes- threatening victims with fake gun in Spain’s Mar Menor area

A MAN has been arrested over three violent robberies in the Mar Menor area where victims were threatened by a fake gun.

The Guardia Civil says the first incident was at an ATM in Los Alcazares.

The female victim had a gun pointed at her, but she resisted and the man fled.

ROBBER’S ARREST

Minutes later he struck on another street with another woman assaulted at gunpoint.

The robber seized her purse after struggling with the victim who he threw to the ground.

Several witnesses saw a van used as his getaway vehicle and the Guardia were able to identify it.

He then drove to a petrol station in San Pedro del Pinatar and tried to use the credit cards stolen from his latest victim.

The man then broke into a San Pedro house- brandishing the gun and demanding cash off the residents

The Guardia Civil arrested the suspect as he was about to get into his van and he has been charged with three counts of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The pistol used in the robberies was found to be a fake.

No further details about the man have been revealed.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

