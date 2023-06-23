THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested 19 people in Los Alcazares who belonged to a ‘dangerous criminal group’ selling drugs and who used knives and guns to intimidate anybody that got in their way.

Four property raids around the Mar Menor town yielded 1,000 doses of hashish and cocaine, €11,000 in cash, two shotguns and other weapons.

Mobile phones used to make drug deals were also removed.

SOME OF THE SEIZED ITEMS

Guardia inquiries started last December when residents tipped them off that several gang members armed with a kitchen knife visited a house to collect an alleged debt.

Between February and May, many other violent acts took place including fights and the burning down of a property- all related to drug trafficking.

Gang members ran drug sales points and used rental cars that they changed frequently to avoid being tracked by the Guardia.

They also kept narcotic stashes in properties that could only be accessed by foot.

The arrested group, including a minor, have been made available to the San Javier investigating court.