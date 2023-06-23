THE POLICIA NACIONAL has busted a criminal operation that distributed fake goods to be sold at Calpe market in Alicante province.

Seven stall holders have been arrested with 2,251 counterfeit items seized.

The bogus goods were branded as well-known fashion and technological items with police called in after complaints were made by legitimate manufacturers.

FAKE EAR BUDS ASSESSED

An expert was brought in to verify that products being sold at the stalls were indeed counterfeit.

The second phase of the Policia Nacional operation was to locate where the items were coming from with three warehouses identified on industrial estates in Manises and Quart de Poblet in the Valencia area.

The expert once again joined officers for the raids where three people were arrested and charged with copyright infringement crimes.

Most of the 45,436 items removed from the three locations were computer, technological and mobile phone-related with a high retail value.

