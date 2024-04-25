25 Apr, 2024 @ 17:12
25 Apr, 2024 @ 16:30
Colombian, 36, is arrested for ‘trying to smuggle a kilo of cocaine in his car boot’ on a ferry from Denia to Ibiza

A MAN has been arrested in Denia on the Costa Blanca for trying to board an Ibiza-bound ferry with over a kilo of cocaine hidden in his car boot.

The 36-year-old Columbian national- based in Madrid- was denied bail after appearing in court on drug trafficking charges.

Guardia Civil officers were carrying out routine inspections at the port of Denia when they grew suspicious about a driver and his car.

READ MORE:

‘HIDDEN’ SPACE

They carried out a more thorough check of the vehicle which had no passengers.

Officers spotted a handcrafted modification to the bottom of the car’s boot which had created a watertight space.

A variety of containers related to the hospitality trade were discovered and under them was a modification to create the waterproof area.

The driver refused to cooperate in providing access and officers used tools to open the trunk’s double bottom and found a package containing almost 1.1 kilos of cocaine.

COCAINE PACK

The man was arrested, with the drugs, car, and two mobile phones seized and handed over to the investigating court.

