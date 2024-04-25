25 Apr, 2024 @ 17:12
25 Apr, 2024 @ 16:59
·
1 min read

GIVEAWAY: Win a free day out at the stunning Bono Beach club in Marbella – including a bed for four, Moet champagne and a Surf and Turf platter

by
STUNNING: Bono Beach club in Marbella

The Olive Press is thrilled to announce an exclusive giveaway in partnership with the stunning Bono Beach club in Marbella. 

Simply click this link here and enter a few details to win the incredible day out. 

The generous prize package Includes a super Bali Bed for up to four people, offering comfort and spectacular views of the azure waves.

You will also receive a sumptuous Surf and Turf Platter featuring the best of both sea and land — perfectly prepared for your palate.

STUNNING: Bono Beach club in Marbella
DELICIOUS: Surf and Turf platter at Bono Beach

And last but not least, a bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne to toast to the good life amidst the soft sounds of the ocean.

Entering is as easy as a gentle sea breeze: click here to enter the giveaway! 

You have until April 28 to apply – so enter while you have the chance.

