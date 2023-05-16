A CAR carrying drugs stashed in secret compartments has been seized by the Guardia Civil as it was going to board a ferry from Denia to Ibiza.

The 32-year-old driver from Valencia has been arrested and subsequently jailed by a Denia court.

Guardia officers removed over five kilos of cocaine, crystal meth, and marijuana destined for distribution on Ibiza.

A check of car registration documents revealed that the vehicle was owned by a friend of the man.

Investigations are continuing to find out the origin of the drugs.

Officers carrying out a routine check of vehicles boarding the Ibiza ferry noticed a few modifications inside the car.

There was a hidden metal box inside its boot, which could be accessed from the centre arm rest of the back seat.

Once opened, they found various packages of vacuum packed drugs wrapped in a sports garment.

