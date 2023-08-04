AN ALGERIAN national was intercepted in Alicante as he was about to board a ferry for his home country with a big stash of stolen goods in his car.

The 46-year-old man has been arrested in a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional and was subsequently jailed by an Elche court.

He’s accused of robbing two properties with another man in Guardamar del Segura and Monforte del Cid.

The thief however was caught out when the Guardamar home owner took a photo of his car and passed on the image to the Guardia Civil.

Authorities identified him as being a member of a robbery gang operating in Alicante province and moved swiftly to locate his vehicle which they believed he was going to use to leave Spain.

He was spotted in Alicante about to board a ferry to Algeria and hid the stolen loot in his car among food packages.

Officers discovered a large amount of jewellery, valued at €95,000; 120 gold coins; three gold bars, as well as €50,350 and 29,300 US dollars in cash.

He’s also been charged with injuring a police officer in the Novelda area after an off-duty Policia Nacional officer saw him and another man acting suspiciously.

He challenged them with the men responding by trying to run him over in their car.