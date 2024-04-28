3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Arona with garage – € 450,000

Townhouse Arona, Tenerife 3 beds 3 baths € 450,000

This beautiful detached house, in the middle of a small urbanization and surrounded by nature, has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms en-suite and offers from the roof terrace a 360° view from the coast of Las Galletas to the Teide. On the lower floor there is a kitchen with a covered terrace in front of it and 2 bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom. On the upper level there is a large living area with open kitchen, living and dining room and with views to the south and north. In addition, there is a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a terrace with beautiful views over the fields…