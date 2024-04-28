28 Apr, 2024 @ 11:07
28 Apr, 2024 @ 07:00
Investigation into ‘controversial’ children’s costumes at a carnival in Spain will be reopened: Costa Blanca event saw kids dressed in lingerie-style outfits

by
A TORREVIEJA court has reopened its inquiries into a carnival parade that included underage girls in provocative costumes including stockings, lingerie, and heels.

A complaint by the Christians Lawyers group was originally dismissed concerning the February 10 Torrevieja parade with videos of the troupe going viral.

A judge ruled that the ‘perpetration of crimes’ do not appear to be ‘sufficiently justified’ and that no child was forced to take part. 

CONTROVERSIAL TROUPE

Christian Lawyers responded by filing an appeal and the decision not to proceed has now been overturned.

Two people who are ‘being investigated’ will give statements on May 28, as well as two complainants and a witness.

Comparsa Osadia took part in the grand parade and won a fourth prize of €650 in the best costume section for adult troupes.

The Osadia females- adults and children- wore stockings, garter belts, high heels, and other lingerie items.

A video was posted on social media with critical comments over the ‘sexualisation’ of children.

Christian Lawyers president, Polonia Castellanos, welcomed the court’s change of mind.

It is about protecting the innocence of children and preventing them from being hyper-sexualised.”

“The best interests of the child come first and we cannot allow these acts, which are also backed by public money, to go unpunished,” she added.

Speaking in February, Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, said the City Council will never get involved in vetting troupes as it would amount to censorship and would be ‘like going back to the days of the Spanish Inquisition’.

The Torrevieja Carnival Association issued a statement at the time stating that it ‘supports all troupes and participants and that it will always defend freedom’.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

