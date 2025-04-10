Relief for users as new bus route between Estepona and Marbella announced on Spain’s Costa del Sol

MOVING between Marbella and Estepona with public transport has just become easier with the new Avanza bus line, even offering a 50% discount.

The new L-70 Marbella-Estepona line connects the main points of both towns with a direct route with 15 stops in total.

A trip between the two towns will take anywhere between 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the traffic, with a ticket costing around €5 including taxes.

The L-70 line will make it easier for people to travel between Marbella and Estepona

Regular travellers would be much better off by acquiring the Costa del Sol Card, because Avanza offers a 50% discount on voyages on the new line.



With the discount, it would be possible to ride the line for a cost just around €2.

The L-70 line was introduced in response to high demand from the public, who have long requested a convenient, no-detour connection between the two coastal towns.

According to Avanza, this route was designed specifically to offer fast, direct service without unnecessary stops, making it particularly attractive for daily users and those on tighter schedules.



The company has invested significant time and effort in developing this line, recognizing the need for efficient public transport along the Costa del Sol.



With its combination of speed, convenience, and affordability, the new Marbella-Estepona connection is expected to become a popular choice for residents and tourists alike.