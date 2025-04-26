Travel in Andalucia: New ‘soulful towns’ route offers ‘white architecture and scenic beauty for travellers looking to get in touch with Spain’

A UNIQUE itinerary has been chosen this year as one of the most authentic and welcoming tourist experiences in the country.

The awards presented in Cordoba, within the framework of the 13th edition of the Traveller Review Awards, are based on more than 360 million verified user reviews.

The initiative ‘Villages with Soul: Routes of Andalucia’ has been launched by Booking.com together with the Junta, and runs through eight emblematic municipalities: Cazorla, Las Negras, El Gastor, Competa, Carmona, Aracena, Priego de Cordoba and Montefrio.

READ MORE: Showers with hail coming to parts of Spain from Friday as sunny weather ends- for now! – Olive Press News Spain

The white mountain village of Cazorla. (Photo: Flickr)

The project was born after the recognition of Andalucia as the most welcoming region in Spain in the Traveller Review Awards 2025 and the municipality of Cazorla as the second most hospitable destination in the world.

READ MORE: Spain’s heartthrob cardiologist returns with advice on how to avoid suffering a heart attack while young – Olive Press News Spain

Each of the selected villages has been chosen for its ability to offer the visitor an intimate experience, connected to the environment, traditions and local rhythm.

The beauty of the landscape, the white architecture, the local cuisine and the friendly service are common features that define the itinerary, designed for a traveller who is looking for more than just a stay.