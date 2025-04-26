26 Apr, 2025
26 Apr, 2025 @ 12:15
WHAT A PAIR OF MELONS!: Duo jailed after £1.5M of weed was found hidden in fruit lorry from Spain

by
Picture by ChatGPT

TWO drug smugglers who tried to sneak more than £1.5 million worth of cannabis into Scotland disguised as a watermelon shipment from Spain have been thrown behind bars.

Scott McSeveney, 37, and his partner-in-crime, HGV driver Steven Lawson, 48, have been jailed after cops caught them red-handed trying to flood Scotland’s streets with Class B drugs – using watermelons as a cover.

The not-so-sweet scheme was rumbled in June 2020 when eagle-eyed Border Force officers stopped Lawson’s lorry at Coquelles port, fresh off a trip from Spain.

He claimed he was just hauling fruit. But inside? A staggering 159 kilos of cannabis stuffed between the melons – with a street value topping £1.5 million.

McSeveney, from Shotts, had been hatching the plan using encrypted chat app EncroChat under the handle ‘frank.n.furter’. He sent hundreds of shady messages about drug runs, dodgy drop-offs, and even how much crime he could sneak through his ‘legit’ business before the taxman caught on.

The cannabis courier even debated whether to stash the gear in the cab or trailer –  before enlisting Lawson, from Motherwell, to drive the dodgy load back to the UK.

But the organised crime duo’s high hopes went up in smoke after a major joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA), Police Scotland, and Border Force officers – part of the UK-wide crackdown known as Operation Venetic, launched after EncroChat was hacked by cops.

McSeveney was nicked at his home the same day the melon lorry was intercepted. Lawson, who denied knowing about the drugs, was arrested at the port.

But a Glasgow High Court judge didn’t buy the watermelon story. This week, Lawson was jailed for five years, while McSeveney was handed a sentence of eight years and two months after admitting his role in the plot.

NCA boss Donald Lawrie said: “McSeveney and Lawson were part of an organised crime network determined to smuggle huge quantities of drugs into Scotland. But our teams, working with Border Force and Police Scotland, stopped them in their tracks.”

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot of Police Scotland added:

“Drugs cause misery in our communities – we will use every weapon in our arsenal to disrupt and dismantle these operations. This haul is just one example of our determination.”

The Crown Office also praised the ‘strong partnership’ behind the bust, saying Scotland’s streets are safer with the pair off them behind bars.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

