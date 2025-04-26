2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrox-Costa with garage – € 349,000

Located on the beachfront facing the sea on Playa del Peñoncillo between Nerja and Torrox coast. The apartment has 90 m2 built and has 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, independent kitchen open to the living room with access to the front terrace to the sea and with unbeatable views of the beach and the coast. It has all the services at your fingertips such as supermarket, restaurants, etc. Garage space included in the price… See full property details

Apartment

Torrox-Costa, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 349,000