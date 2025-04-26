WATCH: The secret gem just one hour from Madrid in the Spanish heartlands that you should visit because it’s ‘untouched by tourism’

IN a country increasingly overrun by selfie sticks and package tours, finding a place that still feels authentically Spanish can feel like winning the lottery.

But social media star Maria, known online as @pdeplanazos, may have just uncovered one of the best-kept secrets in the heart of Spain – and it’s only an hour from Madrid.

With more than 125,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, Maria has built a loyal audience thanks to her down-to-earth travel tips and lifestyle content.

READ MORE: Move over Benidorm: Valencia has been crowned ‘queen of the Mediterranean’, according to British travel expert

In her recent video, she takes viewers on a serene stroll through Pastrana, a historic village located in the rolling hills of Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha.

“It feels like a movie,” she says as the camera glides past cobbled lanes and timeless stone churches.

“It’s one of the most beautiful villages in Spain,” she adds – a bold claim in a country renowned for its picture-perfect towns.

With just under 1,000 residents, Pastrana remains blissfully untouched by mass tourism.

The village was declared a Historic-Artistic Site back in 1966, and its charm hasn’t waned.

“Every street takes you back in time,” according to Maria.

The narrow lanes, beautiful courtyards, and quaint buildings all help transport you to a simpler era.

An aerial view of Pastrana. (credit: @LosPueblosmbe)

One of the standout landmarks in Pastrana is the Palacio Ducal, a grand 16th century Renaissance palace that once served as the residence – and prison – of Ana de Mendoza, the Princess of Eboli.

This fascinating character spent years in confinement after falling out of favour with King Philip II.

According to legend, she gazed out at the village life from a barred window, her iconic eye patch covering one of her eyes.

Maria encourages visitors to ‘stroll through its cobbled streets, marvel at the majestic Ducal Palace, home of the legendary Princess of Eboli, and feel the spirituality in the Church and Shrine of the Sacred Heart, from where you can enjoy spectacular views of the village.’

Another must-see is the Iglesia Colegiata, which holds one of Europe’s most impressive collections of 15th century Flemish tapestries.

Palacio Ducal, where the Princess of Eboli was trapped from 1579 until her death in 1592. (credit: @LosPueblosmbe)

For history buffs, just a short drive away lies the Archaeological Park of Recopolis, an ancient Visigothic city founded in 578 AD.

Visitors can explore the ruins of this ancient city, which adds yet another layer to Pastrana’s deep historical significance.

In addition to its historical landmarks, Pastrana offers a wide range of cultural activities.

The village hosts an array of events including medieval fairs, ancient music festivals, and artisan workshops.

It even celebrates a lavender festival in July, which transforms the village into a picturesque scene that rivals Provence, without the crowds or high prices.

Enjoy scenic walks in the surrounding countryside. (credit: unsplash)

Visitors should also savour the local cuisine.

Pastrana offers delicious Castilian-Manchego dishes, including hearty migas, succulent roast meats, and traditional Spanish desserts, all served in family-run restaurants.

Whether you’re drawn to Pastrana for its historical significance, cultural events, or simply its serene beauty, it’s clear that this secret gem just an hour from Madrid is a destination worth discovering.