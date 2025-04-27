Six rattlesnakes that could save human lives are born at Benidorm nature park

SIX rattlesnakes that could produce a potentially life-saving venom for people with serious heart problems have been born at Terra Natura Benidorm.

The six dark pygmy reptiles are from a species originating from the United States and is native to Florida.

Their biological name is Sistrurus miliarius barbouri.

SOME OF THE BABIES, PLUS A PARENT

They produces a venom that could be used as an anticoagulant agent to prevent acute coronary syndromes, myocardial infarctions or angina in humans.

Samples for continuing research will be sent to the USA and the National Natural Toxins Research Centre of Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

The venom-though not fatal- can cause severe pain to humans and so its use is very much for medical researchers and specialists.

Rattlesnakes use it for neutralising small prey such as lizards, rodents or amphibians.

The babies were born thanks to a breeding pair that arrived at Terra Natura two years ago.

They are up to 10 cms long and already have working fangs and venom glands, so they are already self-sufficient from their parents.

When reaching adulthood, they will go above 30 cms and their greyish-toned camouflage pattern with a dark arrowhead-shaped marking above the head allows them to effectively hide among dry leaves and rocks in their natural habitat.

Terra Natura Benidorm’s reptile expert, David Marti, said “The birth of these six hatchlings is excellent news from the point of view of conservation and scientific research.”

“It is a species with unique characteristics, whose venom has enormous biomedical potential.”

“Being able to keep and reproduce these animals in controlled conditions allows us not only to ensure their welfare, but also to collaborate with research projects that may have real medical applications in the future,” he added.