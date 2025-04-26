Sol or Sombra? As the bullfighting season starts in Spain, aficionado Michael Coy gives some insiders tips on going to see ‘los toros’

THE bullfighting season has arrived, and, if you live in Andalucia, there’s no escaping the buzz.

Sevilla’s iconic ‘cartel’ (poster), markied the official launch on Easter Sunday.

As tradition dictates, Sevilla kicks things off with a 10-day festival of toros, featuring three legendary matadors: Morante, Talavante, and Daniel Luque.

I should point out things are different over in Valencia where the season started with the region’s Fallas festival last month.

So, you’ve decided to attend a bullfight. What should you know before stepping into the ring?

First, avoid buying tickets from a tout. You’ll find plenty of them hanging around major bullrings like Sevilla’s historic La Maestranza and Las Ventas in Madrid.

Ronda’s historic bullring

If this is your first bullfight, however, you may find yourself in a smaller ring, such as Inca in Mallorca.

But even in Inca, beware of the ‘scalper’ – they’ve got an eye for tourists and will try to offload overpriced tickets to unsuspecting visitors.

The solution? Head to the official ticket office (the taquilla), as even on the evening of the event, it’s rare that a bullfight will sell out, and you’ll avoid being ripped off.

Next, decide: ‘sol’, ‘sombra’, or ‘sol y sombra’?

Sol tickets are budget-friendly, but there’s a catch: you’ll be roasting in the sun for over two hours.

Plus, the matadors have a preference for the shaded areas of the ring, so the bulls will tend to end up there, leaving you squinting and missing much of the action.

Sombra tickets, on the other hand, place you in the shade, offering the best view of the action – but they come at a premium price.

Then there’s the sol y sombra option, where you get the best of both worlds: part sun, part shade.

Ticket-sellers might ask if you have a preferred ‘tendida’, which refers to the sections or ‘segments’ of the bullring.

If you’re aiming for authenticity, tendida 7 is where the true aficionados sit. Be prepared for some loud cheers, occasional catcalls, and the spirited energy of diehard fans.

Now, with your ticket bought, you’ve got an hour to kill before the event begins.

The tradition here is that the real locals won’t be at the ring just yet. They’re all in nearby bars, enjoying a pre-fight drink.

If you show up early, don’t be surprised to find yourself surrounded by a sea of foreigners – Spaniards are in no rush.

When it’s time to head in, find the gate marked with your ticket details. If the signs aren’t clear, don’t hesitate to ask one of the helpful stewards. They’ll point you in the right direction.

Once inside, it’s time for the ultimate Spanish experience: the ‘cushion dilemma’.

For a few euros, you can rent a charity cushion to soften the hard concrete seating – highly recommended if you want to survive the two-and-a-half-hour ordeal without discomfort.

READ MORE:

And then the fun begins. A steward will lead you to your ‘fila’ (the row of seats you’re assigned). It’s perfectly fine to tip them for their help, though it’s not obligatory

But hold on – what if the old guy in the beret is sitting in your spot?

This is all part of the spectacle. In Spain, personal space is a foreign concept, and within seconds, the crowd will be up in arms, debating whether the beret-wearing man or you deserves the seat.

Don’t expect a quick resolution. When the old chap realizes you’re not going to back down, he’ll shuffle off, and you can finally settle in.

As you catch your breath, ensuring you’ve got your white linen handkerchief on hand, you’ll find that the real action hasn’t even started yet.

Just another part of the unique charm of the bullfighting experience!